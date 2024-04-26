National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.82.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

