Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.18 and a beta of 1.32. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $141,243 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

