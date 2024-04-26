Oppenheimer Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $430.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $412.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.33.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $19.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.58. The company had a trading volume of 417,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

