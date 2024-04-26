OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. OSI Systems updated its FY24 guidance to above $8.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.070- EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

OSI Systems stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.65. 39,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,697. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $102.02 and a 12-month high of $144.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day moving average of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSI Systems

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.