Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $103.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.60. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.16.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,744,000 after buying an additional 57,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,326,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

