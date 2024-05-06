Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NET. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

NYSE NET traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $74.79. 2,884,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $264,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,594,226 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 70.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27,057.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

