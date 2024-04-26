Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 377 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $98.19 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

