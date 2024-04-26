Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 26,457 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. 142,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,352. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

