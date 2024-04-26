Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 480 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,553. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.98. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

