StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.
SVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.06.
In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
