Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

PZA opened at C$13.39 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market cap of C$329.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.09.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 77.02%. The business had revenue of C$163.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

