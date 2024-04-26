Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Lifted by Analyst

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.11.

SWK stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.96.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 67.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $378,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

