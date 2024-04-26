Playtech’s (PTEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($8.89) target price on the stock.
Playtech Price Performance
PTEC opened at GBX 444 ($5.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 456.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.82. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 640 ($7.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £444,000.00, a P/E ratio of 1,531.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.
Playtech Company Profile
