Playtech’s (PTEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($8.89) target price on the stock.

Playtech Price Performance

PTEC opened at GBX 444 ($5.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 456.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.82. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 640 ($7.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £444,000.00, a P/E ratio of 1,531.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.