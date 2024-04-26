Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 706,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.71. The company had a trading volume of 356,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $189.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.22.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

