RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 92,966 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $741,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 646,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.34 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

