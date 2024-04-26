Scotiabank Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $47.25

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $47.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

