Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.25.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
