Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.25.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.9% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,171,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,528,000 after acquiring an additional 527,876 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 215,324 shares during the period. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at $13,347,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 505,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 312,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.