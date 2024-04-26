ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $12.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $728.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $760.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

