South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in XPO by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

NYSE XPO opened at $118.24 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

