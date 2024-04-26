Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STVN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €27.52 ($29.28) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €23.00 ($24.47) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($38.62). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,195,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 794,391 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 746,136 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 588,757 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

