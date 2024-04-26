Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Sturgis Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 407. Sturgis Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
