Susquehanna Trims Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price to $160.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

Landstar System stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.53. 36,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Landstar System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Landstar System by 63.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $630,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

