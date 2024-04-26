Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. 60,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

