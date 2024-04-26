The St. Joe Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

St. Joe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE JOE opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $4,792,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,322,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $167,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,453,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $4,792,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,236,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,322,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,959 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

