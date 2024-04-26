Huntington Bancshares’ (HBAN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,978. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.