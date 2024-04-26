Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.31. 64,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,096. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.49 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

