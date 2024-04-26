UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.15.
About UTStarcom
