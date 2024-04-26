Stifel Nicolaus Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$18.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

TSE PEY opened at C$15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.65. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total transaction of C$275,120.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,700 shares of company stock worth $1,573,840. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

