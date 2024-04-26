Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of VALU opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. Value Line has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Value Line

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.