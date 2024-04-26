Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. 5,386,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,518,053. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

