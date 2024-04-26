Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Eley Financial Management Inc

Eley Financial Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 82,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 378,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 79,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 2,213,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,197. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

