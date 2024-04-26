voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

