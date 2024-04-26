William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

FCN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $214.95. The stock had a trading volume of 221,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,077. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $167.39 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $670,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

