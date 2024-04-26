Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 111,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE LEO opened at $5.84 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.