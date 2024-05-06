Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of NOW traded up $9.92 on Monday, reaching $726.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $753.36 and a 200 day moving average of $715.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $429.05 and a twelve month high of $815.32.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.