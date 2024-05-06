21,068 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 441,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.19. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $54.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
