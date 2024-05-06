Citigroup Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $36.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

COHU has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Cohu Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COHU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.40 and a beta of 1.54. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Cohu by 17.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

