Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 93,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 872.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 291,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $104.42 and a one year high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.