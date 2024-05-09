NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. NV5 Global updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.11 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.110 EPS.

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.6 %

NV5 Global stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. NV5 Global has a one year low of $88.56 and a one year high of $119.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,404.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

