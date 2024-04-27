Hibbett’s (HIBB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $86.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hibbett by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Hibbett by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 42,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hibbett by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

