Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Decreases By 23.3%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,634,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 2,131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 495.2 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Get Alfa alerts:

Alfa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.