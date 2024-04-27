Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Decreases By 23.3%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,634,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 2,131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 495.2 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.
Alfa Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.