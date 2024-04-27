Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $121.74 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

