Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,744 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.