Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 346,243 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 346,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 3.6% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WBD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 19,754,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,568,130. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

