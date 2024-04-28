Dohj LLC Takes $746,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LCTU stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,622. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

