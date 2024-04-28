Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the March 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

ALMTF remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Friday. 2,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,439. Almonty Industries has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

