Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.15% of Global X Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIL. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $31.95 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

