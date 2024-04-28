Cercano Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cercano Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,367 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. 2,462,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,213. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

