Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of EMR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,608. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
