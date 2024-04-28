Dohj LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 178,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $53.79. 1,218,186 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

